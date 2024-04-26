49ers' Pearsall pick elicits mixed social media response originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers shocked the NFL world Thursday night by selecting Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Emotions ranging from excitement to confusion -- and everything in between -- hit social media after the pick was made.

Love the Ricky Pearsall pick. Excellent route runner and playmaker. — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) April 26, 2024

I need somebody to explain the Ricky Pearsall pick to me. Does it make sense to anybody? — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) April 26, 2024

I like Ricky pearsall. He’s good. I like him alongside Deebo and Aiyuk a lot more than I like him instead of either. — Vish Kumaran (@VishKumaran) April 26, 2024

AD Mitchell should’ve gone to San Fran. Miss me with the Ricky Pearsall pick. — University of Tampering (@Doc_Texas) April 26, 2024

ricky pearsall is the diet version of chris olave i’m not mad at the pick. — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) April 26, 2024

Ricky Pearsall is the perfect WR for the 49ers in the 2nd round. GUSHED about him on the latest episode of the podcast https://t.co/z87hwvILNy — Sterling Bennett (@49ers_Access) April 25, 2024

RICKY PEARSALL IN THE FIRST

WOW

pearsall is awesome but that’s a shock — Big Game Bengal (@BengalYouTube) April 26, 2024

