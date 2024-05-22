49ers officially announce changes to coaching staff

The 49ers finally got around to officially announcing a series of changes to their coaching staff, including the promotion of Nick Sorenson to defensive coordinator.

Sorenson replaces Steve Wilks, who was let go after one season with the team. Sorenson was the defensive passing game specialist and nickels coach for the 49ers last season and is in his third year with the team.

The 49ers also formally named former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley their assistant head coach/defense. Staley interviewed for the coordinator position along with Sorenson and the two men will be working together closely.

Other previously reported hires include Mick Lombardi as a senior offensive assistant, longtime Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright as a defensive quality control coach, and Cameron Clemmons as their assistant offensive line coach.

The 49ers announced Klay Kubiak will be their offensive passing game specialist. His brother Klint was the passing game coordinator last season and is now the Saints' offensive coordinator.