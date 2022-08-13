49ers observations: Trey Lance sharp, Drake Jackson injured in win vs. Packers

What we learned in 49ers' preseason win over Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance provided the memorable moment on Friday night in the 49ers’ preseason opener.

Lance unleashed a 76-yard touchdown pass to rookie speedster Danny Gray in the first quarter of the 49ers’ 28-21 win over the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium.

But Lance’s big moment did not stand alone.

Here are some of the other developments that could impact the 49ers’ regular season:

Jackson sustains injury

Second-round draft pick Drake Jackson was very active after getting into the action in the first quarter.

He looked quick as he bent around the edge and in pursuit. He batted down a Jordan Love pass attempt at the line of scrimmage.

But the defensive end from USC exited the game in the first quarter with a right shoulder injury. When he emerged from the blue medical tent along the 49ers sideline, Jackson appeared to be in immense pain with his right arm dangling at his side.

The 49ers hope that Jackson can step into an immediate role as a situational pass rusher along the team’s deep and talented defensive line. However, his shoulder injury is a definite setback.

It is unknown at this time how long Jackson will be out of action, but he is a young player who needs all the practice time he can get this time of year to get ready for the regular season.

Womack makes some plays

Cornerback Sam Womack was an under-the-radar player with whom the 49ers became impressed late in the draft process. They ended up taking the Toledo team captain in the fifth round.

Womack has been No. 2 on the depth chart at nickel back behind veteran Darqueze Dennard, but he has a chance to work his way into a significant role in the 49ers’ defense.

Womack registered five interceptions in his five-year college career. On Friday, he came up with two picks of Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

Early in the second quarter, Womack had good coverage on a short pass intended for Romeo Doubs. At first, it looked as if Womack kept the completion to a 4-yard gain on a third-and-5 play.

But upon review, Womack clearly got the ball away from Doubs for an interception as both players went to the ground.

Later in the second quarter, Womack came up with his second interception of the game with tight coverage against receiver Amari Rodgers. Womack turned his head around in time to make the pick, then returned it 50 yards to set up a short Robbie Gould field goal.

Look for young RBs to step up

The 49ers’ leading rushers of the past two seasons sat out the game Friday night.

The door was open for Trey Sermon and Ty Davis-Price, the team’s third-round draft picks over the past two seasons. But the yards did not come easy for them.

Elijah Mitchell was the 49ers’ leading rusher last season despite missing six games due to injuries. He would not have suited up for the game, anyway, but the 49ers do not expect Mitchell to play during the preseason due to a hamstring injury.

The 49ers know what they have with veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr., and they might be extra cautious with him, too. Wilson had his best practice of the summer on Wednesday. He was held out of the game Friday, along with 19 other players.

Davis-Price got a full workload, as he gained 36 yards on 10 rushing attempts. His longest run was 10 yards.

Sermon started the game and carried six times for just 11 yards. He also caught one pass for 5 yards.

JaMycal Hasty, who served as the 49ers’ third-down back last season, had the most-productive day of the team’s runners with 36 yards on five rushing attempts.