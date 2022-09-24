49ers' Nick Bosa to keep delivering Saturday speeches, Kyle Shanahan says

Shanahan says Bosa to keep delivering Saturday speeches originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There's no doubting how incredibly talented an edge rusher Nick Bosa is. However impressive he is on the field, Bosa's oratory skills might need work.

Nevertheless, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is sticking with Bosa to deliver the team's Saturday speeches.

"I just pick someone every day and I end up getting routines," Shanahan told reporters on Friday. " And last year, I picked him and I think we won, so I picked him again.

"I think we ended up winning like four in a row and every time he talks, it's extremely entertaining and very wise at the same time, so he does a really good job at it."

Shanahan admitted that he didn't think about who should say the speech until the 49ers finished their walkthroughs. At that point, Shanahan just decided to go with Bosa again.

"He did an awesome job then and we did it last week and there's probably real good chance he'll do it tomorrow," Shanahan continued.

Shanahan said he was proud of Bosa's speech before the 49ers' Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears, calling it "awesome."

Despite what some might say about Bosa's speeches, Shanahan says that because the 24-year-old is a man of few words, his words carry more weight than they would otherwise.

"I think he's as real as you can be in all those facets. And that why I think when he talks, people listen because he doesn't just talk to talk," Shanahan concluded.

Whatever speech he said last Saturday before San Francisco's Week 2 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks worked to Bosa's credit. Although Trey Lance was lost to a season-ending ankle injury, the 49ers were able to tough out a 27-7 win at Levi's Stadium last Sunday.

Shanahan and the rest of the 49ers hope Bosa's speech can help them nab another victory when they face the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast