49ers DE Nick Bosa adds to DPOY resumé with another Player of the Week award

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was dominant again in Week 16 against the Commanders and earned another NFC Defensive Player of the Week award.

Bosa posted a pair of sacks, a forced fumble and four quarterback hits. This is his second Player of the Week award in the month of December. He also earned one after his three-sack game vs. Miami in Week 13.

The pair of Defensive Player of the Week awards back up his NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November.

Bosa leads the league with 17.5 sacks, and he’s tied for second with 78 pressures despite missing a game earlier in the year per Pro Football Focus. He also leads the league with 24 QB hits.

All of the statistical production combined with his bevy of in-season awards point to Bosa taking home the Defensive Player of the Year honor at the end of the season. And if he continues playing at the level he’s played the last two months, this year could ultimately culminate with Bosa adding a Lombardi Trophy to his ledger as well.

