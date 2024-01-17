49ers nearing full health ahead of playoff clash vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Just as coach Kyle Shanahan promised one day ago, a few more key 49ers players returned to the fold on Wednesday.

After sitting out of practice on Tuesday, Dre Greenlaw was seen in the early portion of practice open to the media. The linebacker missed the previous session as a precautionary measure involving his Achilles tendonitis.

“Yeah, he’ll be able to go tomorrow,” Shanahan said Tuesday. “We just pushed him hard yesterday, so we want to take a day off before we push him again.”

Joining Greenlaw on the practice field Wednesday was veteran safety Logan Ryan, who also sat out of Tuesday’s session while making his way back from a groin injury. Ryan seamlessly stepped into the starting lineup when rookie safety Ji'Ayir Brown was sidelined with a knee injury during the team's final two regular-season games.

The defensive back group looks to be at full strength for Saturday’s divisional-round game against the Green Bay Packers with Brown and Tashaun Gipson (quadriceps) both participating in Wednesday’s practice, which indicates no setbacks for either player.

Stopping the Packers' run game will be an important aspect of the 49ers' defensive strategy on Saturday, and it appears Arik Armstead will be a part of the plan. The defensive tackle again was on the field for Wednesday's practice and is on track to return to the field after missing San Francisco's last five regular-season contests.

On the offensive side of the ball, veteran tackle Trent Williams returned after his usual rest day and was seen in blocking drills with George Kittle, who seems to have recovered from the back spasms that kept the All-Pro tight end off the field in the team's Week 18 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Christian McCaffrey also was seen going through his usual warmup routine, as was running back Elijah Mitchell, who took the bulk of the snaps in the regular-season finale. While McCaffrey shared that he could have played if needed, the 49ers wanted to be careful with one of their most important offensive weapons.

The wide receiver group also looks to be at full strength with Jauan Jennings (concussion) and Ray-Ray McCloud (ribs) catching passes alongside Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk at practice.

Here is the full practice report for Wednesday:

Did not participate

DL Clelin Ferrell (knee)

Limited participation

LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles)

S Logan Ryan (groin)

Full participation

DL Arik Armstead (foot, knee)

S Ji’Ayir Brown (knee)

OL Jon Feliciano (back)

S Tashaun Gipson (quadricep)

TE George Kittle (back)

RB Christian McCaffrey (calf)

S George Odum (biceps)

CB Ambry Thomas (hand)

WR Danny Gray (shoulder)

The 49ers have one more practice in preparation for their 5:15 p.m. PT kickoff on Saturday at Levi's Stadium.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast