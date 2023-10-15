49ers' McCaffrey ties second-longest NFL touchdown streak originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Christian McCaffrey will not stop scoring touchdowns.

The 49ers running back caught a shovel pass from quarterback Brock Purdy and scampered 13 yards for a touchdown on the opening drive of the game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

With the touchdown, McCaffrey now has found pay-dirt in 15 straight games, including the playoffs, matching the second-longest streak in NFL history.

Another game, another opening-drive score, another CMC TD 😏 pic.twitter.com/OoNSi7IjN6 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 15, 2023

McCaffrey now is tied with Hall-of-Fame running backs O.J. Simpson (1974 to 1975) and John Riggins (1983) with 15-game touchdown streaks. He only trails Hall-of-Fame Baltimore Colts halfback Lenny Moore, who scored at least one touchdown in 17 straight games from 1963 to 1964.

For the second time in three weeks, McCaffrey's on-field exploits caught the attention of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

CMC YOU’RE INSANE MAN!! 2️⃣3️⃣ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 15, 2023

McCaffrey also joined former San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson (2005) as the second player since 2000 to score a touchdown in his team's first six games of a season.

McCaffrey has been a touchdown machine since coming to the 49ers in a midseason trade last year, and he's a big reason why they entered their Week 6 game at Cleveland Browns Stadium as one of two remaining undefeated NFL teams.

