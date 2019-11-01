49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander ruled out with chest injury

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night’s game with the Arizona Cardinals due to a chest injury.

Alexander left the game in the fourth quarter and was ruled out shortly thereafter. While the 49ers seemingly avoided injury scares to tight end George Kittle and defensive tackle Arik Armstead early in the game, the loss of Alexander would be a blow for a 49ers defense that has been impressive over the first half of the season.

Alexander has started the first eight games of the season at linebacker for San Francisco after spending his first four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.