49ers' Jennings fined $22K for illegal blindside block vs. Rams

One play in the 49ers' Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium proved to be costly for wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

The NFL fined Jennings $21,885 for an illegal blindside block on Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom with 2:00 remaining in the fourth quarter.

#49ers WR Jauan Jennings was fined $21,855 for unnecessary roughness — an illegal blindside block — in the fourth quarter of Week 2 game against the L.A. Rams. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 23, 2023

The play initially resulted in a 15-yard penalty that backed the 49ers' offense up to their own 47-yard line before punting two plays later.

Also in the game, Rams safety Russ Yeast was fined for a second-quarter helmet-to-helmet hit on 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Rams safety Russ Yeast was fined $4,940 for a second-quarter helmet-to-helmet hit on #49ers WR Deebo Samuel in Week 2 game. There was no penalty called on that play. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 23, 2023

San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who received an unnecessary roughness penalty for a hit on Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua in the second quarter, did not receive a fine.

Greenlaw also received an unnecessary roughness penalty with 5:50 remaining in the fourth quarter of the 49ers' Week 3 win on Thursday for a hit on New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton, his second in as many games. It remains to be seen if Greenlaw will receive a second fine at some point next week.

