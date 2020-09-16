49ers injury report: Brandon Aiyuk, Ben Garland return to full practice

The 49ers got a little good news to start the second week of their regular season. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and center Ben Garland missed the season opener, but were full participants in Wednesday’s practice according to the team’s practice report. Tight end George Kittle was out Wednesday, and will be out all week according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. That does not rule Kittle out for the team’s Week 2 matchup with the Jets in New York.

Aiyuk was limited on Thursday and Friday last week with a hamstring injury. Garland was limited all week with an ankle injury. Both players were hurt in camp and wanted to play Sunday, per Kyle Shanahan, and it looks like they’re both on track to play vs. New York.

Here’s the full practice report for Wednesday:

Did not participate

WR Richie James (hamstring)

TE George Kittle (knee)

CB Jason Verrett (hamstring)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion)

James injures his hamstring in Sunday’s game vs. the Cardinals and could be candidate for Injured Reserve according to NFL insider Adam Caplan on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco.

Verrett missed all of last week with a hamstring injury, and there’s no indication that his return is imminent. Another missed session Wednesday isn’t great sign for his prospects of returning in New York. However, if he does practice this week it would open the door for him playing in the second game.

The announcement of Witherspoon going into concussion protocol came as a surprise. He played only four defensive snaps Sunday and at some point in those plays wound up with a concussion. His status for Sunday is up in the air because he’ll need to pass concussion protocol before being allowed back into action.

Getting Aiyuk and Garland back will be a huge help for San Francisco though. They desperately need a playmaker like Aiyuk back in their banged up receiving corps, and Garland will give them better continuity on the offensive line after a disjointed showing Sunday.