49ers elevate Erik Harris, Chris Conley for Week 13 game vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

PHILADELPHIA — Veteran safety Erik Harris is set to make his debut with the 49ers less than a week after joining the organization.

The 49ers on Saturday elevated Harris and wide receiver Chris Conley from the practice squad to be available to play in their key Week 13 game Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Harris signed with the 49ers’ practice squad on Tuesday after injuries to safeties Talanoa Hufanga and George Odum in back-to-back games.

Hufanga is out for the season after sustaining a torn ACL in his right knee in the 49ers’ Week 11 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Odum underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn biceps, which he sustained on a special-teams play Thanksgiving against Seattle.

Odum's expected recovery time is two months, and he believes he will be able to return to action in the playoffs.

Harris is a seven-year NFL veteran who has appeared in 91 games (43 starts) with the New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons. He likely will have a significant role against the Eagles on special teams while serving as a backup to starting safeties Tashaun Gipson and Ji’Ayir Brown.

Conley’s activation for the game could be a sign the 49ers do not figure to have Ray-Ray McCloud available. McCloud is listed as questionable with a rib injury.

If McCloud is unable to play, the 49ers would be expected to turn to rookie Ronnie Bell to handle kickoff and punt returns.

This is the third time Conley has been elevated from the practice squad this season. He saw action in games this season against the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings, appearing on offense for 10 snaps while seeing action on seven plays on special teams.

In his nine-year career, Conley has 217 receptions for 2,853 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He began his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs for four seasons, where he caught 104 passes. He had 87 receptions in two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and also had brief stints with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

Conley’s third elevation from the practice squad means if the 49ers were to need him for another game, they would be required to sign him to the 53-man roster.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast