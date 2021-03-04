49ers claim former Texans CB Mark Fields off waivers

The San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday announced the acquisition of cornerback Mark Fields II off waivers from the Houston Texans.

Fields began his NFL career with the Chiefs in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson. He was traded to the Vikings and appeared in one game before landing on their practice squad. He appeared in two games for Minnesota in 2020 before being waived in December. The Texans claimed him of waivers and he appeared in two games for Houston last season. They waived him Tuesday and San Francisco claimed him Wednesday.

In five games, Fields has mostly been a special teams contributor, appearing on 26 defensive snaps across three games with the Vikings. His two games with the Texans featured 17 special teams snaps according too Pro Football Reference.

The 49ers are very thin at cornerback so it makes sense that they’d scoop one available on waivers. Fields gives them four cornerbacks under contract for next season including Ken Webster, Adonis Alexander and Tim Harris Jr.