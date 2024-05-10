New 49ers CB Renardo Green adds all kinds of spice to San Francisco’s secondary

The 49ers’ change in defensive shot-caller from Steve Wilks to Brandon Staley might not be too different from a coverage perspective. Last season, Staley’s Chargers led with Cover-3, followed by Cover-4. Staley ran far more of his preferred Cover-6 than the 49ers did; Wilks was more about Cover-1.

No matter how things change in the secondary, one key addition will be Florida State cornerback Renardo Green, selected by the 49ers with the 64th overall pick in the second round. Green’s potential is important to this defense no matter who’s running it, because outside of Charvarius Ward, it got pretty dicey back there at times. Deommodore Lenior is better in the slot, and both Ambry Thomas and Isaiah Oliver struggled more than anyone would have preferred.

Green, who last season allowed 31 receptions on 60 targets for 290 yards, 103 yards after the catch, three touchdowns, one interception, 13 pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 75.0, did his thing in the Seminoles’ press-heavy, man-heavy schemes, which led to some instances in which he got beaten on an island, but also some spectacular plays that showed all of his attributes — particularly a knack for clamping down in more press reps than most NCAA cornerbacks have to deal with. Green allowed just eight catches on 23 targets in press coverage last season, and just 3.5 yards per catch.

If you don’t have time to watch all of Green’s reps from the 2023 season, all you need to study is his game against LSU receiver Malik Nabers — my WR1 in this class, who was selected by the Giants with the sixth overall pick. Green’s line against Nabers? Two catches for 20 yards, and an interception caused by Green eclipsing Nabers down the boundary.

New "Xs and Os with @gregcosell" on @TheNFLWire — The @49ers selected Florida State CB Renardo Green in the second round, and Green said about 15 times to GM John Lynch, "I'm a dawg, I'm a dawg." As they say, tape don't lie. https://t.co/JMhhtEbb1O pic.twitter.com/aTUgIDZUcR — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 1, 2024

“He’s got a heck of a mentality, Renardo,” general manager John Lynch said. “I mean, that’s the thing we really loved about him. 186 pounds, but he wants to hit you. And everyone correlates, I think interceptions to ball production. We look at it, PBUs, and he had 13 PBUs, one of the tops in the nation last year, had one interception, one forced fumble, really good tackler, plays a tough physical game. He told us 15 times when we called him, you got a dog, you got a dog. And that’s exactly what we thought when we drafted him. He can play man-to-man, he’ll get up, challenge receivers, has done it against some really top-level players and fired up to have him as well.”

When John Lynch is impressed with the amount of pure dog in a defensive back, that’s noteworthy. And fortunately for the 49ers, the tape matches it over and over again. That’s something every defensive coordinator would like, no matter what coverage he’s calling.

