49ers begin Week 12 preparations in good place injury-wise

The 49ers needed to stay healthy if they were going to bounce back from their 3-5 start to make a playoff run, and their first Week 12 practice report has good news on the injury front.

Only seven players were listed on the report, including two who were getting veteran rest days. They’re on track to be as healthy as they’ve been all year heading into a game vs. the Vikings that could ultimately determine their playoff fate.

Here’s the Wednesday practice participation report:

Did not participate

Oct 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) blocks Seattle Seahawks defensive end Alton Robinson (98) during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

C Alex Mack (not injury related – resting player)

T Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

No practice for Hasty and Hurst is bad news for their availability in Week 12. Rest for Mack and Williams is well deserved.

Limited participation

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

RB Elijah Mitchell (rib, finger)

CB Josh Norman (rib)

OL Laken Tomlinson (ankle)

Tomlinson was expected to be limited after an ankle injury cropped up in the wake of the 49ers’ Week 11 win. Mitchell’s return is good news, but not a guarantee he’ll play Sunday.

Not listed

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

WR Deebo Samuel

Samuel has had a number of ailments that’ve landed him on the practice report this season. The latest one was a shin contusion that limited him leading up to last week. He’s not on the practice report this week.

1

1