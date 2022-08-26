49ers 53-man roster projection 5.0: Preseason is over
The 49ers’ preseason is over following a 17-0 loss vs. the Texans in Houston.
That was our last look at the team before they make their final cuts ahead of the 1:00pm Pacific Time deadline Tuesday. That means we’ll have one more chance to project what the 53-man roster will look like after final cuts. Thursday night did offer enough to make a couple tweaks from our last guess after the second preseason game.
Here are our previous four guesses from throughout the offseason:
And now the latest:
Quarterback (2)
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Trey Lance
Nate Sudfeld
This was tougher than we thought it’d be to start the preseason. Purdy could very easily make the team with Sudfeld getting cut. Then the 49ers could re-sign Sudfeld if/when he doesn’t get picked up. San Francisco probably wants a veteran to roll next to Lance this year, but if Purdy proves to be a better player than Sudfeld, the 49ers could certainly talk themselves into it. We’ll stick with Sudfeld for now, although it’s hard to feel great about the decision.
Notable cuts: Jimmy Garoppolo, Brock Purdy
Running back (4)
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Elijah Mitchell
Tyrion Davis-Price
Jeff Wilson Jr.
JaMycal Hasty
This was our projection before the final preseason game. Nothing happened in Houston to change that.
Notable cuts: Trey Sermon, Jordan Mason
Fullback (1)
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Juszczyk
He’s the only fullback on the roster, and the best one in the NFL.
Wide receiver (6)
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Deebo Samuel
Brandon Aiyuk
Jauan Jennings
Ray-Ray McCloud
Danny Gray
Malik Turner
It looks like six receivers is the move. Turner is just too good on special teams and showed his ability as a gunner by laying a hard hit on Houston’s punt returner on the 49ers’ first punt Thursday night. He also had three catches for 32 yards on offense.
Notable cuts: Marcus Johnson, Willie Snead
Tight end (3)
Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
George Kittle
Charlie Woerner
Ross Dwelley
These are the 49ers’ three best TEs. Dwelley had a much-needed strong showing against Houston with a couple tough catches en route to a team-high 42 receiving yards on three receptions. The other two TEs just don’t seem effective enough to warrant holding a roster spot.
Notable cuts: Tyler Kroft, Troy Fumagalli
Offensive line (9)
(AP Photo/John Amis, File)
Trent Williams
Mike McGlinchey
Colton McKivitz
Jake Brendel
Daniel Brunskill
Aaron Banks
Jaylon Moore
Spencer Burford
Jason Poe
This is probably their nine best offensive linemen, but this group is going to be a problem this year. And not in a good way.
Notable cuts: Justin Skule
Defensive line (10)
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Nick Bosa
Samson Ebukam
Drake Jackson
Charles Omenihu
Jordan Willis
Kemoko Turay
Arik Armstead
Javon Kinlaw
Kevin Givens
Kerry Hyder
Willis is just a more effective player on the edge than Hassan Ridgeway is on the interior. The 49ers defensive front got pushed around in Houston thanks in part to Ridgeway’s inability to plug the middle. Hyder gives the 49ers some versatility with the ability to play on the interior and outside.
Notable cuts: Hassan Ridgeway
Linebacker (5)
(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Fred Warner
Dre Greenlaw
Azeez Al-Shaair
Oren Burks
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
McCrary-Ball really jumps out during games, but Flannigan-Fowles’ familiarity with the defense should give him a leg up in a close race. The rookie also had some issues getting off blocks against a running back playing fullback.
Notable cuts: Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Curtis Robinson
Cornerback (5)
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Charvarius Ward
Emmanuel Moseley
Ambry Thomas
Samuel Womack
Deommodore Lenoir
We removed Dontae Johnson from the CB group and moved him to the safety room. Thomas should sneak in because the rest of the CBs aren’t great. The 2021 third-round pick missed the last two preseason games with a knee injury.
Notable cuts: Tariq Castro-Fields, Ka’dar Hollman
Safety (5)
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Jimmie Ward
Tarvarius Moore
Talanoa Hufanga
George Odum
Dontae Johnson
Ward could wind up missing more than the first week, but he’ll have to be on the 53-man roster before going on short-term IR. Tashaun Gipson will likely be cut, but San Francisco could turn back to him to fill out the safety room while Ward is out.
Notable cuts: Tashaun Gipson
Specialists (3)
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
K Robbie Gould
P Mitch Wishnowsky
LS Taybor Pepper
Wishnowsky had an excellent preseason, which is great news for him going into a contract year.