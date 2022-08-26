49ers 53-man roster projection 5.0: Preseason is over

The 49ers’ preseason is over following a 17-0 loss vs. the Texans in Houston.

That was our last look at the team before they make their final cuts ahead of the 1:00pm Pacific Time deadline Tuesday. That means we’ll have one more chance to project what the 53-man roster will look like after final cuts. Thursday night did offer enough to make a couple tweaks from our last guess after the second preseason game.

Here are our previous four guesses from throughout the offseason:

And now the latest:

Quarterback (2)

Trey Lance

Nate Sudfeld

This was tougher than we thought it’d be to start the preseason. Purdy could very easily make the team with Sudfeld getting cut. Then the 49ers could re-sign Sudfeld if/when he doesn’t get picked up. San Francisco probably wants a veteran to roll next to Lance this year, but if Purdy proves to be a better player than Sudfeld, the 49ers could certainly talk themselves into it. We’ll stick with Sudfeld for now, although it’s hard to feel great about the decision.

Notable cuts: Jimmy Garoppolo, Brock Purdy

Running back (4)

Elijah Mitchell

Tyrion Davis-Price

Jeff Wilson Jr.

JaMycal Hasty

This was our projection before the final preseason game. Nothing happened in Houston to change that.

Notable cuts: Trey Sermon, Jordan Mason

Fullback (1)

Kyle Juszczyk

He’s the only fullback on the roster, and the best one in the NFL.

Wide receiver (6)

Deebo Samuel

Brandon Aiyuk

Jauan Jennings

Ray-Ray McCloud

Danny Gray

Malik Turner

It looks like six receivers is the move. Turner is just too good on special teams and showed his ability as a gunner by laying a hard hit on Houston’s punt returner on the 49ers’ first punt Thursday night. He also had three catches for 32 yards on offense.

Notable cuts: Marcus Johnson, Willie Snead

Tight end (3)

George Kittle

Charlie Woerner

Ross Dwelley

These are the 49ers’ three best TEs. Dwelley had a much-needed strong showing against Houston with a couple tough catches en route to a team-high 42 receiving yards on three receptions. The other two TEs just don’t seem effective enough to warrant holding a roster spot.

Notable cuts: Tyler Kroft, Troy Fumagalli

Offensive line (9)

Trent Williams

Mike McGlinchey

Colton McKivitz

Jake Brendel

Daniel Brunskill

Aaron Banks

Jaylon Moore

Spencer Burford

Jason Poe

This is probably their nine best offensive linemen, but this group is going to be a problem this year. And not in a good way.

Notable cuts: Justin Skule

Defensive line (10)

Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa

Samson Ebukam

Drake Jackson

Charles Omenihu

Jordan Willis

Kemoko Turay

Arik Armstead

Javon Kinlaw

Kevin Givens

Kerry Hyder

Willis is just a more effective player on the edge than Hassan Ridgeway is on the interior. The 49ers defensive front got pushed around in Houston thanks in part to Ridgeway’s inability to plug the middle. Hyder gives the 49ers some versatility with the ability to play on the interior and outside.

Notable cuts: Hassan Ridgeway

Linebacker (5)

Fred Warner

Dre Greenlaw

Azeez Al-Shaair

Oren Burks

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

McCrary-Ball really jumps out during games, but Flannigan-Fowles’ familiarity with the defense should give him a leg up in a close race. The rookie also had some issues getting off blocks against a running back playing fullback.

Notable cuts: Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Curtis Robinson

Cornerback (5)

Charvarius Ward

Emmanuel Moseley

Ambry Thomas

Samuel Womack

Deommodore Lenoir



We removed Dontae Johnson from the CB group and moved him to the safety room. Thomas should sneak in because the rest of the CBs aren’t great. The 2021 third-round pick missed the last two preseason games with a knee injury.

Notable cuts: Tariq Castro-Fields, Ka’dar Hollman

Safety (5)

Jimmie Ward

Tarvarius Moore

Talanoa Hufanga

George Odum

Dontae Johnson

Ward could wind up missing more than the first week, but he’ll have to be on the 53-man roster before going on short-term IR. Tashaun Gipson will likely be cut, but San Francisco could turn back to him to fill out the safety room while Ward is out.

Notable cuts: Tashaun Gipson

Specialists (3)

K Robbie Gould

P Mitch Wishnowsky

LS Taybor Pepper

Wishnowsky had an excellent preseason, which is great news for him going into a contract year.

