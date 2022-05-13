49ers 2022 schedule: Game dates, times and tickets

Kyle Madson
·1 min read
In this article:
The 49ers’ 2022 schedule is set!

They’ll look to climb back to the top of the NFC West and back to the postseason with presumed starting quarterback Trey Lance at the helm for the first time.

San Francisco’s schedule features games against the AFC West, NFC South, along with the third-place finishers in the AFC East and NFC East.

Here’s a look at the schedule with dates, times and ticket information:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (PT)

1

Sept. 11

at

Chicago Bears

10:00 a.m.

Tickets

2

Sept. 18

vs.

Seattle Seahawks

1:05 p.m.

Tickets

3

Sept. 25

at

Denver Broncos

5:20 p.m.

Tickets

4

Oct. 3

vs.

Los Angeles Rams

5:15 p.m.

Tickets

5

Oct. 9

at

Carolina Panthers

1:05 p.m.

Tickets

6

Oct. 16

at

Atlanta Falcons

10:00 a.m.

Tickets

7

Oct. 23

vs.

Kansas City Chiefs

1:25 p.m.

Tickets

8

Oct. 30

at

Los Angeles Rams

1:25 p.m.

Tickets

9

Nov. 6

Bye

10

Nov. 13

vs.

Los Angeles Chargers

1:25 p.m.

Tickets

11

Nov. 21

at

Arizona Cardinals

5:15 p.m.

Tickets

12

Nov. 27

vs.

New Orleans Saints

1:25 p.m.

Tickets

13

Dec. 4

vs.

Miami Dolphins

1:05 p.m.

Tickets

14

Dec. 11

vs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1:25 p.m.

Tickets

15

Dec. 15

at

Seattle Seahawks

5:15 p.m.

Tickets

16

Dec. 24

vs.

Washington Commanders

1:05 p.m.

Tickets

17

Jan. 1

at

Las Vegas Raiders

1:05 p.m.

Tickets

18

TBD

vs.

Arizona Cardinals

TBD p.m.

Tickets

