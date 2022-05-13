49ers 2022 schedule: Game dates, times and tickets

The 49ers’ 2022 schedule is set!

They’ll look to climb back to the top of the NFC West and back to the postseason with presumed starting quarterback Trey Lance at the helm for the first time.

San Francisco’s schedule features games against the AFC West, NFC South, along with the third-place finishers in the AFC East and NFC East.

Here’s a look at the schedule with dates, times and ticket information: