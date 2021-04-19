A 47-year-old American golfer has been on a blistering tear since convincing his son to be his caddie

Stewart Cink and his son-turned-caddie Reagan embrace after winning the RBC Heritage. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Stewart Cink convinced his son Reagan to caddie for him in the fall of 2020.

This past weekend at the RBC Heritage, the duo won their second tournament together.

Cink is in the middle of a late-career resurgence, and his son being on the bag is a big reason why.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

At 47, Stewart Cink is playing some of the best golf of his life.

This weekend at the RBC Heritage, Cink cruised to victory, putting up a blistering 63-63 through the first two rounds of the tournament to lead the field by five heading into Saturday. On Sunday, Cink played a casual round of one-under golf to win his second tournament of the season, joining Bryson DeChambeau as the only two-time winners so far this season.

One of the keys to Cink's great play of late has been his son Reagan, who took over carrying his father's bag at the Safeway Open in September.

According to Golf.com, Reagan's time as Cink's caddie was supposed to be a short-term gig. Reagan had recently graduated from Georgia Tech, gotten engaged, and began working in flight operations with Delta Airlines. For the Cink family, Reagan's time on the bag was set to be a good bit of father-son bonding before the younger Cink began the next chapter of his life.

Then they started winning.

In Reagan's first tournament on Cink's bag, Stewart beat the field at the Safeway Open - his first PGA Tour win in over a decade.

"I can't really overstate how important Reagan's been as a caddie, too," Cink said after his victory in September. "He understands golf to the very, very highest level. It was really a great experience."

After the win and one more solid performance at the Bermuda Championship, Stewart asked his son to stay on the bag for a little while longer.

"We didn't have to leave until Monday, so we were kind of sitting around the room with nothing to do; Reagan was there, my wife was there, all sitting around," Cink said, per Golf.com.

Story continues

"Probably like how nothing good happens with idle time and idle hands, we all sat around and said, 'Hey, this has been really fun. You're supposed to go back to work next week, but maybe this is the right time for you to push work back for a year. I like you caddying, and I think you're having a good time and you're good at it, and it's nice to spend time with our son.'"

So the Delta job got pushed back, and Reagan was set to caddie for the rest of the year.

If their win at the Safeway Open had been the highlight of the Cinks' time on Tour together, it would have already been quite the heartwarming story. Instead, they kept playing well together, with four top-20 finishes, including a T12 finish at the Masters and now a second win.

When Cink sunk his final putt of the round on Sunday, he and Reagan embraced in an emotional moment for the family.

While you might think that having his son on the bag means the elder Cink has to do most of the work on the course for himself, Reagan is clearly quite involved with the strategy and decision-making that goes into their round.

At the RBC Heritage, Stewart and Reagan were in constant communication. Reagan talked his father up, helping him focus and giving him reads on winds and greens when Stewart was looking for a second opinion.

Far from "Take your kid to work" day, Reagan was helping put Stewart in a position to win, and his father was executing.

According to Golf.com, Reagan's time on his father's bag is set to end this summer, with the younger Cink set to get married and finally begin the job he had been pushing back with Delta.

"It worked at Safeway, it worked here this week," the elder Cink said after his win at RBC Heritage. "I look forward to the rest of the year with him caddying. I might just retire when he stops caddying. How can I top this?"

That said, if the duo keeps putting up stellar scores through the rest of the season, Delta might have to wait another year.

Read the original article on Insider