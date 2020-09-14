At 43, Tom Brady looked above average rather than great on his Buccaneers debut

It is impossible to microwave a championship in the NFL. Too much goes into it. It’s why many an off-season “winner” has blown apart in spectacular fashion: The Dream Team Eagles, the tanktastic Browns, countless editions of the Jets.

Flash-frying a title-worthy team is extra difficult this season, as the Tom Brady led Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed on Sunday. The reshaped Bucs were off the pace against the New Orleans Saints, beset by individual errors, sloppy penalties, a turnstile at left tackle, and a lack of speed.

It takes time for players to gel into a team, all the more so when you’re dealing with a batch of new arrivals – most notably Brady and Rob Gronkowski – who have had success playing their way.

Moving the ball looked hard for Brady for much of Sunday. It was similar to the feeling that hovered over the Patriots during Brady’s final stretch in New England. Everything felt a little off-beat. Staccato. A little slow. The Bucs finished the game with penalties totaling in excess of 100 yards, a classic sign of an out-of-sync side.

The Bucs hung in the game, by and large, thanks to their defense (a group that profiles as one of the five best in the league) and some baffling play-calling from the Saints. But there must have been a lingering sense of déjà vu for Brady, who watched this similar script play out throughout his final weeks with the Patriots.

This was always going to be the way. Brady and head coach Bruce Arians are trying to wed two contrasting styles. Brady brought elements of the Patriots blueprint with him to Tampa, but he pressed his old style onto Arians’ run-n-gun system.

Brady is betting on the Bucs’ ceiling. He’s betting on their personnel. This is not about Gronkowski, who was running on fumes against the Saints after a year away from the game and appeared to be held together by robot parts and Scotch Tape, nor is it about Leonard Fournette or LeSean McCoy, a pair of players whose reputation far outweighs their value to the team. This is about Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and OJ Howard, the young core who Brady is banking on to help him roll back the years.

There was always going to be teething problems. Brady, his new receivers and the offensive line are each learning each other’s idiosyncrasies. It’s the same with the coach, too: Arians is a coach famed for limiting his tight ends in the passing game; Brady is a quarterback who has spent the last decade ripping opponents apart over the middle of the field by targeting tight ends. It took until deep into the second-half for the Bucs to start to feature Gronkowski and Howard on Sunday – Gronkowski finished with just three targets; Howard with five.

There is no storyline we enjoy more than ‘the old guy’s still got it’. And Brady showed flashes of his old self: in command at the line of scrimmage, fairly efficient, willing to challenge all levels of the defense. Fearless. Worryingly for Tampa, the mistakes that crept into his game during that final year with the Patriots – the miscommunications, the inaccuracies, the turnovers – were still there, too.

That’s who Brady is these days, an above-average starter capable of a drive or two of magic but liable to miss wildly on a quick-out that costs the team six points.

It would have been unfair to expect the Bucs to gel fast, on offense at least. The ongoing pandemic has limited the team’s practice time and eliminated the mental and physical reps that preseason would have provided.

Still, when you sign a 43-year-old quarterback, you’re confessing that your championship window is 19 games – if you’re lucky. And so every aspect of the Brady-Arians relationship will be hyper-analyzed. The early returns weren’t great. But the building blocks of something are there, and it will be fun watching them try to figure it out.

Brady and the Bucs will have to be a slow-burn. And as Sunday showed, they have a long way to go.

Stat of the week

