4 veteran OTs the Colts could sign

The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2021 NFL draft needing to find a way to replace longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo but wound up exiting with a question mark at the position.

While they drafted Will Fries out of Penn State in the seventh round, general manager Chris Ballard felt the board was never truly right to take an offensive tackle throughout the draft. So as it stands, the competition for left tackle is currently between Sam Tevi, Julién Davenport and Will Holden.

One reason the Colts may look to add a bigger-name veteran is the fact that unrestricted free agents no longer count toward the compensatory pick formula.

With left tackle being the team’s biggest need following the 2021 draft, here are four veteran left tackles the Colts could signing free agency.

Eric Fisher

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The 30-year-old Fisher is a popular name for the Colts given his recent history with general manager Chris Ballard, who was with the Chiefs when they chose the left tackle at No. 1 overall in 2013. But they released him this offseason. Fisher has been a reliable left tackle for the Chiefs throughout his career and even earned two Pro Bowl nods in 2018 and 2020. The issue with Fisher is the Achilles injury he suffered against the Buffalo Bills in January. That complicates matters for teams looking to sign him. Even with that injury, Fisher could be a solid option for the Colts to consider for the next two seasons or so. They could bring him in, rehab until he's ready to return and potentially have him for 2022 where the Colts could still use a premium pick on an offensive tackle.

Charles Leno Jr.

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears parted ways with Leno Jr. after trading up to draft Teven Jenkins in the second round, which shows that the latter may be moving to the left side of the line. With Leno Jr., the Colts likely wouldn't be getting a superb option, but he's better than what they have currently on the roster. The former seventh-round pick has experience working with Colts offensive line coach Chris Strausser from their days at Boise State and he's played all 16 games in every season since 2016. Leno Jr. would be a strong addition to the line and he's good enough to where the play at left tackle would be way less of a question.

Story continues

Russell Okung

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The 33-year-old Okung made just seven starts in 2020 and has made 13 starts over the last two seasons. During the 2019 offseason, he had a pulmonary embolism due to blood clots in his lungs and wasn't activated until late October. He overcame that, though, and was traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2020. Okung is a solid veteran option, but he has to prove he can stay healthy. He has allowed three sacks and 18 total pressures on 403 pass-blocking snaps over the last two seasons. If the Colts feel Okung can stay healthy for a season or two, they could find a soli upgrade at left tackle.

Jason Peters

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

This one is the most unlikely to happen. The only reason Peters is on here is because of his connection to head coach Frank Reich when the latter was with the team for two seasons. There is no way of knowing how Reich feels about him being the left tackle. Peters is 39 years old, and the injuries are piling up. He tore his ACL in 2017 when the Eagles won the Super Bowl and finished the 2020 season on the injured reserve due to a toe injury. He has also spent more time at right guard rather then left tackle in recent seasons so it isn't clear if the Colts would view him as an offensive tackle any more. But new quarterback Carson Wentz also has a supporter in Peters so there could be something there.

1

1

1

1