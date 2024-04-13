4 takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks’ 5-1 loss to the Nashville Predators, including Ethan Del Mastro’s ‘surreal’ NHL debut

Ethan Del Mastro made his NHL debut Friday, but it was the rest of the Chicago Blackhawks who looked green at times during a 5-1 loss to the Nashville Predators at the United Center.

The Hawks committed 17 giveaways — 10 in the first period.

“It was mistakes,” defenseman Connor Murphy said. “We didn’t seem like we had much life and much legs. … It didn’t seem like we gave much and it led into mistakes and D-zone time.”

And if it wasn’t turnovers, it was penalties. The Hawks penalty kill ranked 10th (82.5%) at home but gave up 3 of 3 to the Predators.

And if it wasn’t penalties, it was Filip Forsberg.

The Predators star scored twice on the power play and notched a franchise-record 10th career hat trick (not including one from a first-round playoff game against the Hawks on April 23, 2015).

Keifer Sherwood and Jason Zucker also scored, the latter on the power play.

The Hawks’ lone goal came from Philipp Kurashev, who scored for the second straight game. Connor Bedard found him on the power play.

Here are four takeaways from the loss.

1. The Preds murdered the Hawks’ penalty kill this season.

No team has vexed the Hawks’ PK like the Predators.

With a 3-for-3 night Friday, the PK gave up seven power-play goals out of 12 opportunities in four games.

“They’re really strong on pucks, so their ability to make strong plays through our box or diamond, depending on what we have, they’ve caught us a lot on that,” coach Luke Richardson said.

“And then just a strong net front, getting secondary chances and rebound chances. Even the back-door play by Forsberg, he’s just hard. The puck comes through and looks like a nothing play and he just powers that past Sody (Arvid Söderblom).”

2. Getting the boys back together.

Before the game, Del Mastro took his rookie lap.

Connor Bedard, who took his own lap (along with Kevin Korchinski) at the beginning of the season, wasn’t sure what advice to give him.

“I don’t know, don’t fall, try not to miss the net,” he said.

Del Mastro had the same concern but came out OK.

“Yeah, not too bad,” he said. “Obviously nerves are kicking then, but I didn’t step on a puck and fall. So I’ll take that as a win.”

Del Mastro’s arrival meant a reunion of three players from Canada’s 2023 gold-medal World Juniors team: Del Mastro, Bedard and Kevin Korchinski.

“It’s nice to see them again and see them in person, face to face,” Del Mastro said, adding they had checked in with each other “but it’s nice to actually be able to talk to them.”

3. Del Mastro had his surreal moments.

It was a lot to take in right away.

“Pretty surreal when you step on the ice for the warmups and then hearing the crowd for the start of the game is pretty special,” said Del Mastro, who had family in attendance.

He said he could focus once he got through his first shit: “You bump someone and you’re kind of into it.”

That doesn’t mean the rookie defenseman didn’t have his star-struck moments.

“I mean, you’re playing against some top players,” he said. “(Predators defenseman Roman) Josi’s an amazing player that you watch and you see. … Talking about (Ryan) O’Reilly, I was just watching him in the playoffs last year. And as a hometown Leaf guy you’re watching him try to chase your Cup.

“And then you’re playing against him. It’s pretty cool.”

4. Murphy hardly missed a beat (well, maybe one).

Murphy (hip/groin strain) said earlier that he dismissed the idea of missing the rest of the season with just four games remaining.

Playing the first time since Jan. 13, he was going to make his presence known, jawing with the Predators early in the game and getting a cut across the bridge of his nose that he couldn’t even remember how it happened.

“He’s a little feisty out there,” said Del Mastro, his defensive partner. “I think he was taking exception to something. But I was just kind of standing there and listening to what they’re saying. I wasn’t saying too much for my first couple of shifts.”

Murphy said he felt OK after the game.

“A little rusty,” he said. “It’s been a while and some of the defensive anglings and footwork was a little off. I got beat on the one goal (by Zucker), unfortunately, but other than that the hip held up well. … I was able to hold it together, for the most part.”

Del Mastro said it was helpful being paired with Murphy for his first game.

Said Murphy of Del Mastro, “He’s great. For a big guy, he seems to have good handles on the puck and good instincts to use his body. I thought he had a great first game.

“I can imagine it’s not easy coming in at the end of the season like that and playing against a playoff team.”