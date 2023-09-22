4-star TE Ethan Barbour commits to Georgia football

Four-star tight end recruit Ethan Barbour has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Barbour committed to Georgia over Ohio State, Auburn, South Carolina, and Alabama.

Ethan Barbour plays high school football for Alpharetta High School in Alpharetta, Georgia. The talented tight end prospect is a member of the class of 2025. Barbour holds more than 20 total scholarship offers.

Barbour is an excellent addition for head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs have the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in the class of 2024 and 2025.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound tight end is the fourth-ranked player at his position in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Barbour is rated as the No. 179 recruit in his class and the No. 21 recruit in Georgia, per 247Sports.

Georgia tight end coach Todd Hartley has done an excellent job of recruiting the tight end position in recent seasons. He has signed elite recruits like Brock Bowers, Lawson Luckie, and Pearce Spurlin.

Ethan Barbour visited the University of Georgia for the spring football game back in April. Barbour joins the No. 1 tight end in the class of 2025, Elyiss Williams, in committing to the Bulldogs.

Georgia has seven commitments in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Five of Georgia’s seven commitments are in-state recruits.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire