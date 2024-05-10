4-star RB Dierre Hill announces commitment to Oregon Ducks

For the second straight week, Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks added another elite player to their class of 2025 recruiting class heading into the weekend.

Last weekend, it was 4-star EDGE Nasir Wyatt who announced his verbal commitment to the Ducks, and this week it’s 4-star RB Dierre Hill, one of the top athletes in the nation.

Hill is rated by the 247Sports composite as the No. 111 player in the 2025 class, and 247Sports has him as the No. 7 RB in the nation. He currently stands at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, and plays in Bellville, Illinois.

Hill chose Oregon over schools like Ohio State, Ole Miss, Missouri, and Illinois. He is now the event member of the Ducks’ 2025 class, which ranks as the 16th best in the cycle. He is also the first RB in the class, and the first major commit that new RB coach Ra’Shaad Samples has brought to Eugene.

