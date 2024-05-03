BREAKING: Ducks get commitment from 4-star EDGE Nasir Wyatt

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks landed one of the best prospects on the West Coast, with 4-star EDGE Nasir Wyatt announcing on TK that he would be committing to the University of Oregon.

Wyatt, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound edge rusher from Mater Dei High School in California, is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 70 overall player in the 2025 class, and the No. 8 EDGE in the nation.

Wyatt has been in Eugene several times over the past couple of years as Lanning and Tosh Lupoi have recruited him heavily since they took over at Oregon. Wyatt is also one of many former Mater Dei players to land with the Ducks, joining Aydin Breland and Jack Ressler from the 2024 class.

