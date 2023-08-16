4-star QB Ryan Montgomery names top schools

Four-star quarterback recruit Ryan Montgomery has announced his top five schools. Montgomery is a member of the class of 2025.

Montgomery plays high school football for Findlay High School in Findlay, Ohio. Montgomery also plays basketball.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback visited a slew of college football programs in the spring of 2023. He is getting closer to figuring out where he will play college football. Overall, Montgomery has more than two dozen scholarship offers.

Who are Ryan Montgomery’s top schools?

Montgomery's top schools announcement

BREAKING: Class of 2025 Four-Star QB Ryan Montgomery is down to 5️⃣ Schools! The 6’4 215 QB from Findlay, OH is ranked as a Top 20 QB in ‘25 Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/cL78hCZOyg pic.twitter.com/TglqC7E1XS — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 15, 2023

Top school: South Carolina Gamecocks

Happy Fathers Day to the best dad I could ask for. Thank you for everything you do for us. Wouldn’t be the man I am today without you. Love you! @montymont6 pic.twitter.com/rcYchqUzNG — Ryan Montgomery (@RyanMonty2025) June 18, 2023

South Carolina offered a scholarship to Montgomery later (in May 2023) than most other programs. The Gamecocks have had much more recruiting success under head coach Shane Beamer.

Can they land a big quarterback recruit out of high school? Spencer Rattler was a big addition, but he can via the transfer portal.

Top school: Georgia Bulldogs

Happy birthday to the best dad I could ask for! Thank you for everything you do for us! Love ya @montymont6 pic.twitter.com/IOT4ZeGijR — Ryan Montgomery (@RyanMonty2025) May 19, 2023

Georgia landed a commitment from five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola in the 2024 recruiting cycle, so the Bulldogs aren’t desperate for an elite signal caller in the class of 2025. However, Georgia is almost always looking to sign a top quarterback recruit.

Montgomery visited Georgia in the spring of 2023.

Top school: Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State offered Montgomery a scholarship back in 2021. The Nittany Lions have the No. 8 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle including a commitment from four-star quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer.

Top school: Michigan Wolverines

Montgomery visited Michigan in the spring of 2023 in addition to checking out the Michigan win over Penn State last fall. Interestingly, Montgomery does not put the top in-state school, Ohio State, in his top schools list.

Top schools: Florida Gators

After a great visit and conversation with Coach Napier I am excited and blessed to have received an offer from The University of Florida!@coach_bnapier @CoachRyanO @coachgp11 @katieturner0087 pic.twitter.com/lmXbg9PlfA — Ryan Montgomery (@RyanMonty2025) April 6, 2023

Florida head coach Billy Napier offered a scholarship to Ryan Montgomery in April 2023. The Gators have one of the best 2024 recruiting classes in the nation. Can the Gators continue their recruiting momentum into the 2025 cycle?

