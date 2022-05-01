4-star OT lists Michigan State football in top four, schedules official visit

Cory Linsner
·1 min read
Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic has started his month of May with a bang, securing an official visit and being listed in the top four for Shamurad Umarov, a 4-star offensive tackle from Alpharetta, Georgia. Along with releasing his top four, Umarov also revealed the dates of the four official visits he will be taking over the summer.

Michigan State is featured in the top four with Georgia, LSU and Tennessee. The Spartans will receive their official visit from June 3rd to the 5th, with the other three schools following in the next few weekends.

