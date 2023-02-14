This 4-star offensive tackle sets his return visit date with Florida

The month of March is looking to be a big one for Florida football’s recruiting efforts as the program gets set to host a handful of prep prospects in Gainesville.

Among those who have announced their plans to head to Hogtown next month is four-star offensive tackle Ethan Calloway out of Mooresville (North Carolina) Lake Norman in the 2024 class. The 6-foot-7-inch, 300-pound behemoth has made a stop in the Swamp before to watch the Gators trounce the South Carolina Gamecocks and is planning to make a multi-day visit with Billy Napier and Co. on March 9 and 10, he told Swamp247 recently.

The high school junior’s recruitment has been spearheaded by offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Rob Sale and assistant offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton, who have put in time with Calloway since his mid-season visit. Speaking of which, the Orange and Blue made a great impression on him the first time around.

“The atmosphere was great before and after,” he told Gators Online previously. “The offensive line coaches spent a lot of time with me. I know they had a lot of recruits there, so that meant a lot. Great conversations with Coach Sale and Stapleton. I learned a lot about how they do things and what they are looking for.

“I go on these visits with no expectations. The fact that they had done so much homework on me and sought me out to talk and make an offer was unexpected. I knew the Gators were interested, but that changed the night for me. They are trending in the right direction as a team too.”

The coveted offensive lineman also has offers from the Auburn Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, LSU Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels, Penn State Nittany Lions, Tennessee Volunteers and Wisconsin Badgers, among many others.

Calloway is ranked No. 191 overall and No. 9 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while On3 has him at Nos. 126 and 8, respectively, according to its independent rankings. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the North Carolina State Wolfpack out front for his services with a 30.5% chance of landing him, while the Virginia Tech Hokies, Appalachian State Mountaineers and Penn State follow behind at 20.2%, 11.7% and 9.8%, respectively.

