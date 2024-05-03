4-star LSU linebacker target Tavion Wallace sets commitment date

The Tigers continue to try to build on what could be a special 2025 recruiting class, and now one of the top targets on their board has set a commitment date.

Four-star Wayne County (Jesup, Ga.) linebacker Tavion Wallace announced on social media that he will be making his college decision on July 15. Wallace recently narrowed his list of schools down to five, including LSU alongside Florida, Georgia, Florida State and Arkansas.

LSU will be at a disadvantage as it’s the only program in his top five that won’t receive an official visit. Wallace will officially visit the other four teams over the next few months with FSU being the heavy favorite to land him at the moment.

LSU’s 2025 class currently features 12 commitments and ranks second nationally per On3 and third per the 247Sports Composite Recruiting Rankings.

