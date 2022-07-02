4-star DL Xzavier McLeod names top six schools

The Georgia Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks are among the top six schools for four-star defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod, a key in-state recruit for South Carolina.

The Gamecocks are hoping to land a commitment from the Camden High School star. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound defensive lineman is the No. 162 recruit in the class of 2023 and the No. 24 player at his position. McLeod is the third ranked recruit in South Carolina.

The four-star puts Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Michigan, LSU and Texas A&M in his list of top schools. McLeod is a solid student and is considered a South Carolina lean per 247Sports.

The elite defensive line prospect has taken recent visits to Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M. The rising Camden senior plans to play in the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game.

Oregon, Penn State, Texas and Florida are among the long list of schools that have offered a scholarship to McLeod.

The Camden standout named his top schools via Instagram:

List

The SEC's 10 best 2023 NFL draft prospects

Related