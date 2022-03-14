4-star DL Hunter Osborne sets sights on Oregon Ducks in ongoing recruitment

AND THEN THERE WAS 1️⃣0️⃣!!! ALL GLORY TO GOD pic.twitter.com/65isGSEV5q — Hunter Osborne (@hunterrosborne) March 14, 2022

One of the most coveted defensive linemen in the 2023 class has narrowed down his recruitment as we get further into the spring period.

Hunter Osborne, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive lineman from Trussville, Alabama, listed the Oregon Ducks in his top-10. The 4-star prospect who holds 50 D1 offers also included Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Auburn, and USC.

Osborne is listed as the No. 13 DL in the 2023 class, and No. 113 player overall, according to 247Sports. As he gets closer to his senior season, we will watch Osborn continue his recruitment and hopefully make it out to Eugene for a visit with Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

List