4-star DB Kendarius Reddick decommits from Auburn football, flips to Gus Malzahn and UCF

AUBURN — Auburn football has lost a commitment from a top-100 recruit, and he flipped to a familiar face Saturday evening.

Four-star safety Kendarius Reddick, who had been verbally pledged to the Tigers since October, announced through On3's Hayes Fawcett that his commitment has changed from Auburn to UCF and former AU coach Gus Malzahn. Reddick is tabbed by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 64 player in the Class of 2025.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Reddick attends Thomas County Central in Thomasville, Georgia.

Auburn now has seven players committed in 2025: Four-star defensive linemen Malik Autry, Antonio Coleman, Jourdin Crawford and Kalen Edwards, four-star edge defender Jakaleb Faulk, three-star tight end Ryan Ghea and three-star offensive tackle Spencer Dowland.

Reddick was the No. 1 player in Auburn's class with a 247Sports Composite rating of .9687. Coleman now holds the title with a .9495.

