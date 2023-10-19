Auburn football picks up commitment from 2025 4-star athlete Kendarius Reddick

AUBURN — Make that five commitments in the Class of 2025.

After Auburn football landed a pledge from four-star defensive lineman Jourdin Crawford on Monday, the Tigers received another commitment from a talented junior recruit in four-star Kendarius Reddick on Thursday.

Reddick, who attends Thomas County Central in Georgia and is listed as an athlete, is tabbed by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 41 player in the Class of 2025 and the No. 1 athlete in the cycle.

The 6-foot, 165-pound Reddick plays safety at Thomas County Central. He joins Crawford, four-star edge defender Jakaleb Faulk, four-star defensive lineman Malik Autry and three-star offensive lineman Spencer Dowland as Auburn commits in 2025. It's early, but the Tigers currently have the No. 4 class in the country.

Reddick's primary recruiter on his 247Sports profile is listed as Auburn safeties coach Zac Etheridge.

NORTH END ZONE: Auburn continues 'internal conversations' related to renovations of Jordan-Hare Stadium

REVISITING THE SEARCH: The ratings system, interview process behind John Cohen's decision to hire Hugh Freeze

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football recruiting: Tigers land 2025 4-star Kendarius Reddick