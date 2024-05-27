4-star CB Adonyss Currie announces college commitment

One of the top available cornerbacks in the 2025 recruiting class announced his verbal commitment on Sunday.

Unfortunately, it didn’t go the way of the Oregon Ducks.

4-star CB Adonyss Currie announced in the afternoon that he would be committing to the Texas A&M Aggies, choosing them over the likes of Oregon, Miami, Texas, Nebraska, and Washington.

Currie is rated by 247Sports as the No. 42 player in the 2025 class, and the No. 5 CB in the nation.

Before his commitment, Currie said that he was going to take an official visit to Oregon during his recruitment, so we will see if that still stands.

After landing an elite defensive back haul in the 2024 class, the Ducks don’t currently have any cornerback or safeties committed in the class of 2025.

