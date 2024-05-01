Texas A&M junior right-handed pitcher Brad Rudis boasts about bullpen after win versus Tarleton

The No. 1 Texas A&M baseball team earned a 10-6 victory versus Tarleton State University on Tuesday night at Blue Bell Park.

Throughout this season the Aggies have relied on consistent bullpen performances from reliable relievers, like junior right-handed pitcher Brad Rudis.

"Working every single day in the bullpen with Max (Weiner) and having belief in what I have each and every single day. We work a bunch with the mental game stuff, just pounding confidence on the mound and believing in what you have in order to succeed," Rudis explained postgame Tuesday evening. "We have a lot of awesome guys in that bullpen. A lot of awesome guys that can do a lot of different things and I think every single guy has a lot of value in what they bring. So, each and every single day all of us work hard and work with Max each and every single day."

