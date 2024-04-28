4 observations from UB football spring game

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — In what University at Buffalo’s new football coach Pete Lembo called the final exam for the Bulls’ first spring program under his leadership, the annual Blue and White Game was played in between rain drops Saturday at UB Stadium.

UB’s defense won the controlled scrimmage 40-37 using a modified scoring format. Here are four observations from the event.

Backyard ballers

The most impressive performer wide receiver Nik McMillan, the Buffalonian who starred for Canisius High School. McMillan, who played in seven games before an injury cut his redshirt freshman season short, caught six passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns Saturday.

“This year coming out I’m just trying to come for everything I was coming for last year,” McMillan said. “I came in with way more confidence. Because last year I played and had a couple games under my belt. This year I’m trying to be a leader for the whole receiver group.”

Lembo noted that McMillan has been a playmaker throughout the spring practices, and shown a willingness to accept coaching that portends well for his continued improvement.

“No doubt, we’re counting on him to be a guy for us,” Lembo sadi. “Nik has definitely made plays catching the ball and with the ball in his hand after the catch. But there are still parts of his game that can continue to develop.”

McMillan flashed his ability in last year’s spring game. “That was my chance to really prove what I can do on the field,” he said.

This spring, another local recruit who played youth football with McMillan made an early impression. Jayden Lewis, one of the stars of Bennett’s state championship run in 2022, had an early interception and an open-field tackle in the red zone.

“It felt great,” Lewis said. “That’s what I was known for in high school. To come out and do this on the next level brings a lot of joy to me.”

“That’s my brother,” a proud McMillan said. “I was happy seeing him make plays. We all 716, so we all one. He made plays, I made plays. Even though he’s on the other side of the ball, we’re all one team.”

QB competition

Six quarterbacks have been rotating throughout the spring practices, including walk-ons, as the Bulls seek to replace starter Cole Snyder following his transfer to Eastern Michigan.

Nobody distinguished himself in the spring game.

CJ Ogbonna, who saw action last year in reserve, mostly as a runner, started things out Saturday and finished 10 of 20 passing for 104 yards and the first touchdown to McMillan. Another returning pass Gunnar Gray was 6 of 14 for 108 yards and a TD. Richie Watts went 5 of 8 for 61 yards, and walk-on Anthony Policare, whose father was a QB for the Bulls in the 1990s, scrambled for 31 yards and a score.

“It was up and down for sure,” Lembo said. “There were some highlights and then there were some times where I felt we were holding the ball too long. There were times we did some good things, some good throws, some good runs.”

***

Jonah Bronstein joined the WIVB squad in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. The Buffalonian has covered the Bills, Sabres, Bandits, Bisons, colleges, high schools and other notable sporting events in Western New York since 2005, for publications including The Associated Press, The Buffalo News, and Niagara Gazette. Read more of his work here.

