4 early takeaways from Steelers minicamp

Mandatory minicamp has begun for the Pittsburgh Steelers and there is already plenty to talk about. Here are our four big takeaways from minicamp.

Confidence among the quarterbacks

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett both spoke to the media and seemed very happy with their early performances. With all due respect to Mason Rudolph, this job is going to come down to Pickett and Trubisky and both guys are off to good starts.

Brian Flores is all business

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

In his first interview, new Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores was all business, just as expected. Despite the fact he’s in the midst of a massive lawsuit with the NFL and is instead keeping his focus on improving the Steelers defense.

DeMarvin Leal growing into his position quickly

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

According to multiple reports, rookie defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal is up over 300 pounds and quickly growing into his NFL body. With the sudden retirement of Stephon Tuitt, the team’s third-round pick from 2022 is going to be needed as part of that defensive line rotation.

Minkah is no team player

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Despite being at training camp, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is not currently participating in any team activities. This is because Fitzpatrick is working with the Steelers on a huge contract extension that should make him one of the highest-paid defensive backs in the NFL.

1

1