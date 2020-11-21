4 Chiefs players to watch in Week 11 vs. Raiders

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face the Las Vegas Raiders, they’ll look to build on a history of post-bye week success against their most bitter AFC West rival. The Chiefs have faced the Raiders coming off of the bye week in each of the past two seasons, winning in a dominant fashion, scoring 40 points in both games. Can they keep up their success for a third-straight year?

Las Vegas got the best of Kansas City back in Week 5. If the Chiefs want to change their fortunes in Week 11, they’ll need some standout performances from key players. Here is a look at four Chiefs players, including one player from each phase of the game, to keep an eye on this Sunday night:

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

A mystery illness kept Clyde Edwards-Helaire out of practice early this week, but given his full participation in Friday's activities, he should be active against the Raiders. Fellow running back Darrel Williams, and rookie corner BoPete Keyes were also sidelined due to illness, though whether the three were related remains unclear. None were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and all participated in the team's final practice, but the mystery illness could lead to more touches by the new addition Le'Veon Bell. Edwards-Helaire has been every bit as dominant as experts predicted when the Chiefs drafted him, and though he's only been in uniform for nine games, he's become a mainstay of Kansas City's offense. This week could be a good excuse to get a better look at Le'Veon Bell, but fans will certainly be clamoring to see Clyde Edwards-Helaire as the team mounts a revenge game against their most bitter rival. The gameplan could also favor the ground game, with receiver depth looking depleted heading into the matchup. -John Dillon

CB L'Jarius Sneed

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

We'll know later today if the Chiefs officially activate L'Jarius Sneed from injured reserve. Andy Reid gave every indication that Sneed would make his return in Week 11 when he spoke to the media on Friday. Sneed, of course, was a standout player for the Chiefs through the first two weeks of the season, recording 10 total tackles, two interceptions and three passes defended in that span. This really feels like it could be a difference-making move for the Kansas City defense as Sneed was already on injured reserve for the Week 5 matchup. He has the speed to match up against and take away one of Raiders' Henry Ruggs III or Nelson Agholor. His ball-hawking also could help the Chiefs steal a possession from Las Vegas, something that would have helped them close the gap and perhaps force overtime in Week 5. -Charles Goldman

Story continues

CB Bashaud Breeland

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

A truly wild turn of events saw Kansas City sign former Georgia Bulldog DeAndre Baker to the practice squad this week, and that could spell trouble for Bashaud Breeland later in the season. His 2020 campaign got off to a slow start after a suspension kept him out of the Chiefs' first four games, and though he has looked solid the past five weeks, the signing of Baker could leave Breeland as the odd man out if the defense struggles at all. As of now, Baker remains on the practice squad until he gets up to speed, and Breeland's job remains secure. With so much young talent in the competition behind him for one of the starting corner spots, though, Breeland could see his snap-share cut if he plays anything but exceptional football. Breeland played great in his Week 5 debut against the Raiders, recording an interception, two tackles and a pass defended in 51 snaps. -John Dillon

WR Tyreek Hill

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill could give the Raiders a blast from the past in Week 11. Special teams coordinator Dave Toub said this week that Hill would be first in line for punt return snaps with Mecole Hardman still on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Hill hasn't truly played punt returner for the Chiefs since the 2018 NFL season, though he's always available to return punts and regularly gets work in practice with the return specialists. The Raiders would likely resort to kicking the ball out of bounds with Hill lined up to return punts. The speedster notched his first career punt return touchdown against the Raiders back in 2016, taking it 78 yards to the house in Week 14, to give the Chiefs a commanding lead in the game. If Hill were to return punts it could open up some opportunities for a player like Byron Pringle on offense, with the team already short-handed at the position. -Charles Goldman