30 prospects in 30 days: Texas’ Byron Murphy II is an explosive defensive tackle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Byron Murphy II from Texas was the Big XII defensive lineman of the year in 2023 and is one of the top interior linemen in this draft class.

Murphy is explosive and excels at taking on two blockers at once.

“That’s one of the best feelings in the world,” Murphy said. “Obviously you’re doing your job but to split a double team and get a TFL, that’s pretty hard to do that’s hard work and a lot of guys can’t do that.”

He was a pass-rushing force for the Longhorns last year, producing an eye-catching 40 pressures, five sacks and eight tackles for loss.

“Having the mindset of can’t be stopped, won’t be stopped, doing my best to be disruptive at all times and just trying to get after the quarterback rushing each and every play just going hard 110% with great effort,” Murphy said of his standout season.

“My tape speaks for itself. I put a lot on tape this year and I played a lot this year on tape and I feel like I showed a lot of NFL teams what I can do and what they can get from me.”

Murphy did have a formal meeting with the Bills at the scouting combine and some draft analysts compared him to Ed Oliver. He’s projected to be a first or second-round selection.

