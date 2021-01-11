These 30 Bears are set to be free agents this offseason
The Chicago Bears have a long offseason ahead where some pretty important decisions await them. Quite a few of those will come in regards to the roster, where there are some decisions to make regarding in-house free agents and players currently under contract.
The Bears have 22 unrestricted free agents, two restricted free agents and six exclusive rights free agents, per Spotrac.
Here’s a look at the 30 Bears players set to hit the open market in 2021.
WR Allen Robinson (UFA)
QB Mitchell Trubisky (UFA)
RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (UFA)
DE Roy Robertson-Harris (UFA)
P Pat O'Donnell (UFA)
TE Demetrius Harris (UFA)
S Deon Bush (UFA)
OLB Barkevious Mingo (UFA)
S Sherrick McManis (UFA)
DT John Jenkins (UFA)
S Tashaun Gipson (UFA)
NT Daniel McCullers (UFA)
WR Dwayne Harris (UFA)
OL Germain Ifedi (UFA)
LS Patrick Scales (UFA)
CB Artie Burns (UFA)
DE Brent Urban (UFA)
S DeAndre Houston-Carson (UFA)
K Cairo Santos (UFA)
DE Mario Edwards (UFA)
OL Jason Spriggs (UFA)
WR DeAndre Carter (RFA)
OL Rashaad Coward (UFA)
TE J.P. Holtz (ERFA)
OLB James Vaughters (ERFA)
K Eddy Pineiro (RFA)
ILB Josh Woods (ERFA)
OL Alex Bars (ERFA)
RB Ryan Nall (ERFA)
CB Michael Joseph (ERFA)
