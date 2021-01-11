These 30 Bears are set to be free agents this offseason

The Chicago Bears have a long offseason ahead where some pretty important decisions await them. Quite a few of those will come in regards to the roster, where there are some decisions to make regarding in-house free agents and players currently under contract.

The Bears have 22 unrestricted free agents, two restricted free agents and six exclusive rights free agents, per Spotrac.

Here’s a look at the 30 Bears players set to hit the open market in 2021.

WR Allen Robinson (UFA)

QB Mitchell Trubisky (UFA)

RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (UFA)

DE Roy Robertson-Harris (UFA)

P Pat O'Donnell (UFA)

TE Demetrius Harris (UFA)

S Deon Bush (UFA)

OLB Barkevious Mingo (UFA)

S Sherrick McManis (UFA)

DT John Jenkins (UFA)

S Tashaun Gipson (UFA)

NT Daniel McCullers (UFA)

WR Dwayne Harris (UFA)

OL Germain Ifedi (UFA)

LS Patrick Scales (UFA)

CB Artie Burns (UFA)

DE Brent Urban (UFA)

S DeAndre Houston-Carson (UFA)

K Cairo Santos (UFA)

DE Mario Edwards (UFA)

OL Jason Spriggs (UFA)

WR DeAndre Carter (RFA)

OL Rashaad Coward (UFA)

TE J.P. Holtz (ERFA)

OLB James Vaughters (ERFA)

K Eddy Pineiro (RFA)

ILB Josh Woods (ERFA)

OL Alex Bars (ERFA)

RB Ryan Nall (ERFA)

CB Michael Joseph (ERFA)

