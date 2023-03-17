3 trade packages Patriots could offer for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

According to Denver Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright, the New England Patriots are one of a few teams still in the mix to trade for Mac Jones’ former Alabama teammate, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

However, the Broncos are still reportedly looking for quite the haul for their former first-round draft pick. A combination of a first-round pick or a high second-round pick, along with a player, is rumored to be the current asking price.

But as we know, things can change.

Source confirms multiple teams have called inquiring about WR Jerry Jeudy. Price tag remains high. Team asking for 1st or high 2nd + player. NE, Cle and Dal (who was interested at trade deadline last year) among others inquiring. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 16, 2023

At the trade deadline, Jeudy was rumored to have been available for a second and fifth-rounder, but no team bit on that trade.

If the Patriots wish to add him after signing JuJu Smith-Schuster on Wednesday, these are the packages that make the most sense for both sides, while adhering to Denver’s demands.

Patriots trade OT Trent Brown and second-round pick (No. 46) for Jerry Jeudy

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Trent Brown is on the final year of his deal and could help shed salary for the Patriots, who would likely need to pay Jeudy when the time comes. The No. 46 overall pick in the second round is involved in each of these trades. With Brown, the Broncos would be adding a starting right tackle to bridge the gap in a win-now scenario.

Adding Mike McGlinchey was a start for Broncos coach Sean Payton, but Brown and a high draft pick for a team lacking picks in this year’s draft is a win-win scenario for both sides.

Brown could be out for the simple fact that the Patriots signed four offensive tackles in Yodny Cajuste, Calvin Anderson, Riley Reiff, and Connor McDermott. They also gave real money to McDermott and starting money to Reiff, making them virtually roster locks at this point.

Story continues

If the Patriots wish, they could move on from Brown’s contract and target a left tackle early in the draft, while putting the pieces together at right tackle with some stop gaps for a year.

The Patriots continue the trend of reuniting college quarterbacks with their receivers and adding talent in Year 3 of a rookie contract. Even if Jeudy is a bargain No. 1, the Patriots are not shy of taking a shot at players they can buy low on and try to fit into the system.

Patriots trade WR Kendrick Bourne and second-round pick (No. 46) for Jerry Jeudy

Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Kendrick Bourne is someone who would ultimately be redundant in an offense with Jerry Jeudy and Smith-Schuster. Last season, he failed to see the field due to rumored issues with Matt Patricia and the Patriots coaching staff, following an explosive 2021 season in New England.

The Broncos could look to add a receiver like Bourne, who has elite upside, under a team-friendly deal that won’t break the bank on the next contract. They’ll also add a second-round pick, as they don’t pick until the third round in this year’s draft.

Patriots trade CB Jalen Mills, second-round pick (No. 46) and fourth-round pick (No. 135) for Jerry Jeudy

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

This one is a little less flashy, but Jalen Mills could be a surprise cut candidate this summer.

Trading him would free almost $5 million for the team. Granted, the Patriots would be losing a versatile veteran defender that could probably take over for Devin McCourty in the short term. But things could get interesting if the team moves to sign veteran free agent Taylor Rapp, who worked out for the team this week, or draft a player at the position early.

The Broncos would be adding two draft picks and a veteran corner for a team needing depth with this trade package.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire