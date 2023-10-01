3 things learned from UCF’s stunning home loss to Baylor

UCF suffered a historic collapse that put a damper on the program’s first Big 12 home opener as the Knights surrendered 29 straight points in the final 18:02 to lose to Baylor 36-35 Saturday at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

It was the largest comeback allowed in program history, topping the previous mark of 21 points.

“In the first half, we had this game handled and we should have easily closed this game out,” said tight end Alec Holler. “You come into the second half and let your foot off the gas and stuff like that happens. It’s extremely disappointing.”

The loss sends UCF to a 2-game losing streak and keeps the Knights winless in the Big 12.

Here are three things learned from the loss:

UCF’s defense continues to struggle

The Knights held Baylor to 7 points and 189 yards of offense in the first half but didn’t have an answer for the Bears in the second half.

BU quarterback Blake Shapen completed 9 of his last 11 passes for 162 of his 293 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown to Monaray Baldwin with 9:38 in the fourth quarter that trimmed UCF’s lead to 35-26.

Shapen took advantage of a big cushion in the middle of the field, completing 9 of 16 passes for 104 yards.

The Bears also converted 5 of their 7 third downs in the fourth quarter and didn’t commit a penalty.

“They started to get a little bit more time,” coach Gus Malzahn said. “We were playing in their backfield a lot in the first half and we got some pressure, but in the second half we had a couple of injuries and several of our linemen went down and they played a lot of plays and we had trouble getting the pressure.

“He stood back there and made some throws but the third downs were the key.”

Turnovers continue to haunt the Knights

UCF entered its game against Baylor ranked near the top of the Big 12 in turnovers allowed (7) before adding two more Saturday.

The first was an interception by quarterback Timmy McClain, who misjudged a throw on a 3rd-and-15 at the Bears’ 31 that got snagged by cornerback Caden Jenkins. It stopped a crucial scoring opportunity with the Knights leading 35-10.

It was the third interception of the season for McClain and the seventh of the season by UCF, all of which have occurred inside the opponent’s 40.

The second turnover appeared to be a bad snap between RJ Harvey and Caden Kitler, resulting in a fumble that Jenkins returned 72 yards for a touchdown that cut the UCF lead to 2 points.

“We had the fumbled snap and they pick it up and run it back,” said Malzahn. “If we kick a field goal there, we’re probably in good shape.”

Malzahn wasn’t sure what happened on the fumble.

“I don’t know if it was communication or what; I’m not sure,” he said. “I just know that our back wasn’t set before the motion and the ball went on the ground. It was snapped when we weren’t expecting it. I’m not sure until we look at the film.”

John Rhys Plumlee could return sooner rather than later

According to Malzahn, injured quarterback John Rhys Plumlee was cleared to return to action after missing the last three games with a knee injury. The fifth-year senior got the OK to return on Friday and suited up against Baylor but was held out because of limited practice time.

“He did some 7-on-7 but I didn’t feel comfortable right now,” said Malzahn. “He’ll practice next week and we’ll see where he’s good. He’s ahead of schedule and has been doing really well, but just being dressed out there as a team leader was important and we’ll see what that leads to next week.”

Plumlee had completed 70% (38 of 54) of his passes for 553 yards with 3 TDs and 4 interceptions. He also rushed for 163 yards with a touchdown through the first two games. He injured his knee while sliding on the third-to-last play of UCF’s game-winning drive for a field goal against Boise State on Sept. 9.

McClain has started the past three games, completing 59% (63 of 107) of his passes for 1,106 yards with 9 TDs and 3 INTs.

UCF travels to Kansas (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) for Saturday’s game, followed by a bye week before a game at Oklahoma on Oct. 21.

