3 things to know about new Eagles DB Ugo Amadi

The Eagles made a big move on Monday, trading J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to the Seattle Seahawks for defensive back Ugo Amadi.

Amadi will now join Jonathan Gannon’s hybrid defense, and he brings the ability to play cornerback and safety while also flourishing on special teams.

Amadi, a fourth-round pick out of Oregon in 2019, was a part-time starter for the Seahawks the past two seasons as a nickel cornerback but fell out of favor and was in jeopardy of being released after asking for a change of scenery.

He’ll join another crowded but versatile defensive backs group in Philadelphia, and his experience could push him to the front of the pack.

Here are five things to know about the newest Eagle.

4 star recruit

A four-star recruit out of Nashville, Tennessee, Amadi chose the Oregon Ducks over offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

Pac 12 success

At Oregon, Amadi played in all 51 games and had 34 starts for the Ducks from 2015-2018 and finished his career with 165 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss for 54 yards, three sacks for 16 yards, eight interceptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns, 33 passes defended, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries on defense.

During his time at Eugene, he played cornerback, nickel, and safety, a good indicator that his versatility would transition to the NFL.

Time in Seattle

Amadi has played in 47 games (12 starts) over three seasons, and the 5-9, 200-pound safety could assume multiple roles in Philadelphia.

Amadi has also played 580 special teams snaps in his career.

In 2021, the Seahawks utilized Amadi as a nickel corner, a box player, and a deep safety, making him an attractive option for the Eagles.

