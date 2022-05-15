3-star Texas running back lists LSU among top 12

While locking down the state of Louisiana has clearly been a priority for new Tigers coach Brian Kelly since arriving on the bayou, he also hasn’t been afraid to compete for players in neighboring states, such as talent-rich Texas.

One prospect from the Lone Star State who LSU seems to have a good shot at is Klein Forest (Houston) running back Parker Jenkins, a three-star recruit in the 2023 class.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound back is currently rated as the No. 367 player nationally (and No. 25 running back) on the 247Sports Composite rankings. Jenkins announced his top 12 on Saturday via his Twitter account, and that list included the Tigers. It also features SEC foes in Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Arkansas, as well as Oregon and Florida State.

🗣Today was a great day at State with my teammates! I’d like to thank every coach who’s shown interest in my talents thus far. After talks with my family and some thinking here’s the 12 schools I will focus on this summer. I plan to commit before the start of the season…BLESSED! pic.twitter.com/mcH9sRPWgY — Parker Jenkins (@NewEra_PJ3) May 15, 2022

He also added that he plans to make a decision before the start of his senior season this fall.

LSU offered Jenkins back on March 30, and he has been a primary target since then. The lone Crystal Ball prediction from 247Sports national director of football recruiting Steve Wiltfong is in favor of the Tigers, made on April 23. On3’s RPM also gives LSU a 95.1% chance of landing him.

Jenkins may not be the highest-rated running back in the class, but he’s still drawn interest from a lot of high-level programs. Kelly and the staff seem to like him, and the Tigers could be poised for a nice recruiting win in Texas.

