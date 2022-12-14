3 potential trade destinations for Canucks’ Bo Horvat

While Bo Horvat has publicly stated that he does not want to discuss his future with the Vancouver Canucks, it won't stop the hockey world from speculating over possible trade destinations. (Reuters)

As the Vancouver Canucks continue trending toward a rebuild, it’s quickly becoming inevitable that captain Bo Horvat will be dealt ahead of the Mar. 3 trade deadline.

The 27-year-old centre, an impending unrestricted free agent, has been a cornerstone of the franchise since his NHL debut in 2014, but remains without a contract extension. And while there’s still time for both sides to strike a deal, negotiations have been unproductive thus far, creating plenty of uncertainty around his future.

Horvat, meanwhile, is one of just a few Canucks enjoying a successful 2022-23 campaign, as he’s tied for fifth in goals (20) league-wide. Horvat has also registered 29 points in 28 games, putting him on a point-per-game pace for the first time in his career.

But, as the 2017 All-Star explained Tuesday, he wants to focus on his game rather than his clouded future with the Canucks.

Statement from Bo Horvat: "I am focused on this season and playing for the Vancouver Canucks, helping the team in any way I can. I will not have any further comments this year about my future." pic.twitter.com/VkgfXzWq3Y — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) December 13, 2022

That didn’t stop local reporters from asking Horvat about his statement, causing No. 53 to answer questions about where he stands with the organization. He hopes to avoid becoming a distraction to his teammates, though it may already be a little too late.

“I've always wanted to keep this kind of thing confidential and I've always, right from the beginning... just wanted to focus on hockey and focus on the team and winning games, and trying to lead this team by example and not let this be a distraction,” Horvat said following Tuesday’s practice. “And that's why I kind of released a statement where I just want people to respect my privacy and my choice to keep this confidential and private.

“Right now, I'm just trying to focus on the team — and that's winning games, trying to make the playoffs and I'm trying to lead by example night in and night out. I feel bad for my teammates having to hear all about this in the media, and I don't want it to be a distraction, so I apologize to them.”

Horvat might not want to discuss his future, which is understandable, but that won’t prevent the rest of the hockey community from doing so. With that in mind, let’s explore three potential trade destinations for Vancouver’s captain.

The Capitals are one of several teams riddled with injuries this season, as their injured reserve currently features eight skaters, including key forwards Nicklas Bäckstrom and Tom Wilson. They’re also without starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who last played on Dec. 3.

Despite missing so many bodies, the team sits one point shy of a wild-card position entering Wednesday. Washington’s front office, however, may need to make a splash at the deadline to improve its chances of making a ninth-straight playoff appearance.

With Bäckstrom unlikely to play in 2022-23 due to hip surgery, there’s a massive void up the middle of the Captials’ lineup. As a result, Dylan Strome has been bumped up to the top line next to Alex Ovechkin and Conor Sheary, a less than ideal role for the 25-year-old.

But if Horvat joined the fray, the veteran forward would likely significantly improve the club’s first-line production while adding a much-needed spark to their 17th-ranked power play unit. He could also help Ovechkin inch closer to becoming the NHL’s all-time goals leader.

The Capitals currently possess just north of $2.33 million in long-term injured reserve relief space , so acquiring Horvat’s $5.5 million cap hit could be challenging. That could change if the Canucks are willing to retain 50 percent of that figure, though.

If so, landing the six-time 20-goal scorer may be the missing piece to Washington’s roster that it's lacked so far this season.

After losing Nazem Kadri to the Calgary Flames over the offseason, the reigning Stanley Cup champions started the year weakened at centre, needing its forward depth to fill that vacancy.

But, just like the Capitals, injuries have played a major factor for the Avalanche this season, with captain Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon out indefinitely. And, making matters worse, J.T. Compher has just four goals on the year despite averaging a career-high 19:01 of ice-time per night.

Compher was among the club’s top performers during its championship run last summer, posting five goals and eight points - including the game-winner in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final. He’s yet to replicate that magic this year, though.

The only positive news is that Colorado currently features roughly $5.26 million in LTIR space, meaning Vancouver wouldn’t be required to retain any salary in a trade. The club would need to delay Landeskog’s return until the playoffs - when the salary cap is no longer in effect - or transfer Josh Manson’s $4.5 million cap hit to LTIR.

Still, if the financials can be massaged, adding Horvat to an already talented roster would better equip the Avalanche to defend their crown this spring.

The Hurricanes are also in a unique position while sitting tied for second in the Metropolitan Division at 16-6-6 with 38 points. They don’t have to make any significant moves at the deadline, but it’d improve their status as an elite championship contender if they did.

With Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast day-to-day, Carolina’s forward group has gotten a little thin at the top, although neither should be sidelined long-term. But that still doesn’t solve the club’s issue on the second line with the struggling Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

Kotkaniemi racked up 12 goals and 29 points in 66 games while logging 12:01 of ice-time per night last season. He did quite well, considering he was limited to a bottom-six role. This season, however, the 22-year-old has mustered up just three goals and seven points across 28 contests.

It’s safe to assume Kotkaniemi is probably better suited for a bottom-six role moving forward, which he’d transition to if the Hurricanes acquired Horvat, who’d take over on the second line. The team would then feature immense depth up the middle in Aho, Horvat and Kotkaniemi.

And with over $6.8 million in LTIR space, plus nine selections in next summer’s draft, Carolina would be primed to make a strong push for the Canucks forward.

