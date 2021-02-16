3 NFL teams LeBron James would have played for during the 2011 NBA lockout

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was evaluating his options during the 2011 NBA lockout, and one of those plans would have involved playing in the NFL as the association resolved its labor issue.

In a recent interview with The Athletic via Kevin Patra of NFL.com, the four-time NBA champion revealed which three NFL teams he considered playing for if the opportunity presented itself. At 6-9, 250 pounds, and at 26 years old back in 2011, James would have been a force as a pass-catching tight end.

1. Dallas Cowboys

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys were James' favorite team, and they did offer him a workout. Even though he was becoming the greatest active basketball player, he may have been third on Dallas' roster behind All-Pro Jason Witten and fourth-year Martellus Bennett, who was already the Cowboys' pass-catching tight end.

2. Seattle Seahawks

(Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Remember: this is 2011, the second season with Pete Carroll as coach and Russell Wilson was still in college for another year. Although James may have provided support in the tight end room with Zach Miller and Anthony McCoy, his quarterbacks would have been Tavaris Jackson and Charlie Whitehurst. However, King James would be playing on the same offense with Marshawn Lynch.

3. Cleveland Browns

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

This one would have been awkward. So, James left the Cavaliers in 2010 because he didn't feel the organization surrounded him with a competent supporting cast; he had to constantly carry the team. Therefore, in his side hustle during the NBA lockout, James is going to play for a franchise notorious for its inability to collect and cultivate talent — all the while playing for rookie coach Pat Shurmur. Certainly James would have been an effective complement to Ben Watson and beat out Evan Moore for playing time. But the basketball legend would have also taken a beating and it may have compromised his ability to finally become an NBA champion after the lockout ended.

1

1