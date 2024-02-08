3 centers the Golden State Warriors could target at the trade deadline

One of the biggest flaws in the current Golden State Warriors roster is the lack of size at the center position. There is a genuine lack of rim protection available to Steve Kerr, and at times, it has left the team susceptible to bully-ball tactics from other teams around the league. Paul George pointed out that flaw earlier in the season.

As such, it seems logical to expect Golden State to explore potential trades that would give the franchise a bigger body in the middle of the court. Whether that trade brings back a player that suits the team’s style of play or forces Kerr to alter his game plan is something that remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, multiple big men are reportedly available should the right offer cross their team’s desk. Here are three centers that could add some much-needed size to Golden State’s roster at the trade deadline.

Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond would instantly improve the Warriors’ rebounding, rim protection, and physicality. He would slide into a bench role and provide size while playing drop-coverage defense. However, he doesn’t boast the shooting ability that the Warriors like their big men to possess. As such, his presence would force some additional interior play from the Warriors. That might be a small price to pay, though.

Drummond’s presence on the glass could allow Golden State to leak out for transition opportunities. He would certainly reduce the success of bully drives toward the rim, too.

Wendell Carter Jr.

Wendell Carter Jr. is having a strong season for the Orlando Magic. In 25 games, he’s averaged 11.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists, shooting 52.6% from the field and 40.8% from the 3-point range. His 6’10” frame isn’t the biggest in terms of adding size, but he makes up for it in strength and athleticism.

At 24 years old, Carter Jr would fit both of Golden State’s timelines while also adding a stern defensive body and offering multi-level scoring. He feels like a good fit for the Warriors system.

Kelly Olynyk

Kelly Olynyk is arguably the best fit for the Warriors. He’s 6-foot-11 and has no issues switching or playing drop coverage. He can pass, shoot, rebound, and defend the rim. And he’s a legitimate veteran who understands how to adjust to new situations.

At 32, Olynyk is more of a win-now type move, which could suit the Warriors. His expiring contract also provides optionality if the move doesn’t work out as planned. However, Golden State may want a verbal commitment before pressing ahead with trade discussions.

