27-year NBA head coach shares thoughts on Klay Thompson’s free agency

Klay Thompson is heading into unrestricted free agency. His future remains a hot topic of discussion among the Golden State Warriors fanbase and media. The veteran sharpshooter endured an inconsistent season for Steve Kerr’s roster but figured things out down the stretch.

During a recent interview with ‘Scoop B’ Robinson on the ‘Scoop B Radio Podcast,’ George Karl, who is a 27-year veteran head coach, shared his thoughts on Thompson’s current contract situation with the Warriors. He noted how he would likely have split up the Steph Curry and Thompson partnership before now.

However, Karl did concede that he believed the Warriors should offer him a team-friendly deal and, if that wasn’t enough, should let their four-time champion leave.

“I would have probably made that decision to break them up a little earlier than now,” Karl said. “Would I give him an extension? I would try to work on an extension with him that would be team-friendly and hopefully make him happy. But if he wants to go out and get the bigger dollar, I might let him go.”

The Warriors are widely expected to offer Thompson an extension. However, there’s no guarantee that he will re-sign with the franchise. A lot will likely depend on the role Thompson is being offered moving forward and what he envisions for himself in the final years of his career.

Karl did note that the Orlando Magic would be a logical landing spot for Thompson should he decide to leave the Bay Area.

“Orlando needs someone that can make a shot!…Now I don’t know if he’s able to help you as an All-Star but he might help you as a veteran and pro that can come off the bench and light it up”

Warriors fans won’t need to wait much longer to find out what Thompson’s next move will be. Golden State will likely extend their offer as soon as the free agency period opens up. From there, the ball will be in the veteran sharpshooter’s court. Fortunately for the Warriors, he’s consistently cited his desire to remain in the Bay Area and retire with as a one-team player.

