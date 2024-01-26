Advertisement

247Sports ranks Tahaad Pettiford as top point guard in 2024 class

Brian Hauch
·1 min read

247Sports has ranked Auburn commit Tahaad Pettiford as the top point guard in the 2024 class.

Auburn’s highest-ranked 2024 recruit ranks ahead of Baylor commit Rob Wright, Kansas commit Lebaron Philon, and Washington commit Zoom Diallo on the list.

The Jersey City, NJ native is a four-star prospect ranked as the 24th-best player in the class nationally.

Standing at 6-foot-1, the 170-pound guard signed with the Tigers back in February of last year and has only climbed the ranks of the 2024 class since. Pettiford is averaging 20 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds this year for Hudson Catholic in New Jersey.

While he’ll need to put on some weight to stay healthy in a grueling SEC, the scoring numbers should translate nicely to the next level.

High School phenom and Duke commit Cooper Flag currently ranks as the No. 1 overall prospect according to 247Sports. Pettiford is joined by shooting guard Jahki Howard (69) as the two future Tigers in the top 100.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on  X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Brian on Twitter @TheRealBHauch

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire