247Sports ranks Tahaad Pettiford as top point guard in 2024 class

247Sports has ranked Auburn commit Tahaad Pettiford as the top point guard in the 2024 class.

Auburn’s highest-ranked 2024 recruit ranks ahead of Baylor commit Rob Wright, Kansas commit Lebaron Philon, and Washington commit Zoom Diallo on the list.

The Jersey City, NJ native is a four-star prospect ranked as the 24th-best player in the class nationally.

Standing at 6-foot-1, the 170-pound guard signed with the Tigers back in February of last year and has only climbed the ranks of the 2024 class since. Pettiford is averaging 20 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds this year for Hudson Catholic in New Jersey.

While he’ll need to put on some weight to stay healthy in a grueling SEC, the scoring numbers should translate nicely to the next level.

The Top 10 Point Guards in the Class of 2024. 🏀 MORE: https://t.co/j2o8rxy0Qw pic.twitter.com/LEGJlCeO3E — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 25, 2024

High School phenom and Duke commit Cooper Flag currently ranks as the No. 1 overall prospect according to 247Sports. Pettiford is joined by shooting guard Jahki Howard (69) as the two future Tigers in the top 100.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire