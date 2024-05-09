23XI Racing's Next Gen Darlington consistency provides hope for Toyota

Toyota Racing drivers have fallen short of victory lane at Darlington Raceway in the Next Gen era, but 23XI Racing's consistency provides hope for the manufacturer heading into Sunday's race (3 p.m. ET on FS1).

The first four Next Gen races have featured three winners from Chevrolet — Erik Jones, William Byron and Kyle Larson. Joey Logano took Ford to victory lane in the first Next Gen race at Darlington.

Neither 23XI Racing driver has a win at Darlington but they have performed consistently at The Track Too Tough to Tame since moving to the Next Gen car.

Tyler Reddick's worst finish at Darlington in the Next Gen era is 22nd. He was involved in a multi-car crash started by Logano and Truex in last season's spring race. Reddick's other three finishes at Darlington in the Next Gen era are second, third and second.

Bubba Wallace was involved in a nine-car crash in the final stage of the 2022 spring race. He finished 27th. Wallace has since finished ninth, fifth and seventh at Darlington while driving for 23XI Racing.

Wallace and Reddick are the only two Toyota drivers to finish in the top 10 in three of the four Next Gen races at Darlington.

The other Toyota drivers have experienced varying levels of success. Denny Hamlin, who leads active Cup drivers with four Darlington wins, only has one top-10 finish in four Next Gen starts at the 1.366-mile track. He led 177 laps last September at Darlington but finished 25th after a loose wheel led to an unscheduled pit stop.

Two-time Darlington winner Martin Truex Jr. has failed to finish three of the four Next Gen races at Darlington. His best finish is 18th. Truex led 145 laps in last season's spring race at Darlington before a crash ended his day in the final stage.

Christopher Bell has two top-10 finishes at Darlington, both in 2022. Ty Gibbs's best finish at Darlington in Cup is 15th.

According to Racing Insights, Joe Gibbs Racing has led 51% of the laps at Darlington since the move to the Next Gen car. However, the organization has five DNFs compared to three top-10 finishes.

With Toyota seeking its first Cup win at Darlington since 2021, Reddick or Wallace could rise to the occasion during Throwback Weekend, NASCAR's annual celebration of racing history. They have the consistency at the track in the Next Gen car and have both shown speed this season.

As an example, both 23XI Racing drivers are top 10 in Cup this season in laps run inside the top five. Reddick has spent 874 laps inside the top five. He is sixth overall. Wallace has spent 740 laps inside the top five. He is 10th overall.

Byron, the winner of last season's spring race at Darlington, leads all Cup drivers with 898 laps run inside the top five at Darlington since the start of the Next Gen era. His average running position is 6.2 and his average finish is 6.50.

Larson, the winner of last season's playoff race at Darlington, is sixth among Cup drivers with 480 laps inside the top five at Darlington. He leads all Cup drivers this season with 2,061 laps run inside the top five (57.9%).

Reddick has comparable stats to Byron. He has the third-most laps run inside the top 10 (919) at Darlington in the Next Gen era. His average running position is 7.8 and his average finish is 7.25. Wallace's average finish at Darlington in the Next Gen era is 12.0.

Both Byron and Larson have won multiple races this season and will potentially be in contention once again Sunday afternoon as Hendrick Motorsports aims for its third consecutive win at Darlington.

23XI Racing's drivers will aim to prevent this outcome while striving to get Toyota Racing its first win at Darlington in the Next Gen era.