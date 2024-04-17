218 Sports announces youth hockey tournaments

Apr. 16—BEMIDJI — 218 Sports will host two youth hockey tournaments in August for players aged 10 to 13.

The action kicks off with the 218 Sports Hockey Tournament on Aug. 16-18. This tournament will feature two competitive divisions, each comprising eight teams. Teams will be organized based on birth year, with one division dedicated to players born in 2013 and another for those born in 2014, a release said.

218 Sports will also host the 218 Sports Top Shelf Hockey Tournament from Aug. 23-25. This tournament will also showcase two eight team divisions with teams grouped by birth year, with one division consisting of players born in 2011 and another for those born in 2012.

"At 218 Sports, we're dedicated to fostering community engagement and promoting the positive impact of sports," said Ryan Rude, sports tourism coordinator, in the release. "These two hockey tournaments embody our mission of bringing youth together through sports and activities."

For further details regarding registration or general inquiries about the hockey tournaments, visit

218sportsinc.sportngin.com.

218 Sports is a nonprofit organization based in Bemidji that is dedicated to promoting community engagement through sports and activities.