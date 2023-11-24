2027 running back is on the radar for USC

Class of 2027 freshman running back Landen Williams-Callis of Randle High School (Richmond, Texas) has been offered by USC. Currently measuring 5-8 and 160 pounds, Williams-Callis is one of the fastest running backs in the state of Texas at his young age of 14.

Williams-Callis said “I plan on going to receiver and probably play some defense like safety or corner” as his high school career unfolds.

His first offer was Grambling State (before ever playing a snap in high school) in February of 2022. Then his recruitment started blowing up after he attended college camps during the spring and summer of 2023.

“What made me start playing football was my brother and my cousins. I used to watch them go to the field and work out,” Williams-Callis said.

He used to root for Oregon State when his cousin, retired NFL running back and ex-OSU Beaver Jacquizz Rodgers, played in Corvallis. He has since shifted his focus to USC.

Williams-Callis has put together an impressive regular season, tallying 1,238 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns while having 140 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. That’s a pretty impressive season for the freshman.

Keep an eye out for this prospect in the future. He already holds 20 offers, including Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Texas A&M, Penn State, TCU and USC to name a few.

